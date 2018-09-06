News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Holywell man banned from being drunk and abusive in public for two years

Published: Thursday, Sep 6th, 2018
Share:

A Holywell man has been made the subject a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which will ban him from being intoxicated through drink or drugs in any public plane in Wales and England.

As part of the CBO, 32-year-old Stephen Mather has also be prohibited from using or encouraging anyone else to use, insulting, threatening, foul, abusive disorderly or intimidating language in any place in England or Wales.

According to ‘Ask the Police’ “A Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO ) focuses on more serious offenders, who engage in criminal activity as well as anti-social behaviour. It can only be issued in conjunction with a sentence that is already imposed or if the individual has a conditional discharge.

The order will either prohibit specified acts or require the offender to participate in specified acts e.g. attendance at a course to reduce behaviour.

For adults over 18 the order will last a minimum of 2 years and can last indefinitely.

Failure to comply is a criminal offence and as such can result in imprisonment and/or a fine.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Road closures around Blacon, Chester and Ellesmere Port on Friday due to a large funeral taking place

Work gets underway on new £4 million learning disability day centre in Queensferry

BBC One ‘Close Calls’ will feature Flintshire based NEWSAR’s rescue of a paraglider stuck 70ft up a tree

Four men who travelled from Leicestershire to steal power tools from vans in Flintshire jailed for a total of 9 years

Police appeal for information after window of Saltney hair salon smashed

Plans to use Flintshire holiday park land for dog walking and play area approved

Family fun & ‘serious conservation’ on offer at Chester Zoo’s brand new Wildlife Connections Festival

Solar panels could be used to help power Queensferry water works

Flintshire woman reported missing by police earlier today has been located safe and well.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn