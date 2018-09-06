Holywell man banned from being drunk and abusive in public for two years

A Holywell man has been made the subject a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which will ban him from being intoxicated through drink or drugs in any public plane in Wales and England.

As part of the CBO, 32-year-old Stephen Mather has also be prohibited from using or encouraging anyone else to use, insulting, threatening, foul, abusive disorderly or intimidating language in any place in England or Wales.

According to ‘Ask the Police’ “A Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO ) focuses on more serious offenders, who engage in criminal activity as well as anti-social behaviour. It can only be issued in conjunction with a sentence that is already imposed or if the individual has a conditional discharge.

The order will either prohibit specified acts or require the offender to participate in specified acts e.g. attendance at a course to reduce behaviour.

For adults over 18 the order will last a minimum of 2 years and can last indefinitely.

Failure to comply is a criminal offence and as such can result in imprisonment and/or a fine.”