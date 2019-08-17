Holywell High Street de-pedestrianisation work set to begin at end of the month

Work will begin on the £800,000 Holywell High Street de-pedestrianisation scheme at the end of the month.

The date was revealed ahead of an information event held by Flintshire County Council in the town this week.

Long-awaited funding to allow a town’s main shopping area to reopen to vehicles on a permanent basis has finally been approved in July.

Last year, a traffic-free zone on Holywell High Street was lifted for the first time since 1992 in a bid to boost trade.

The six-month trial was hailed as a success by business owners, but a bid to the Welsh Government’s town regeneration fund to pay for improvements to the road proved unsuccessful.

Flintshire Council pledged to plough on with work to upgrade the street regardless.

The Cardiff administration has since said it will now provide £474,000 to support the scheme after it went to a ministerial decision.

Work was originally set to begin on a scaled down version of the scheme in Early August, but the extra funding now means the full plans will be realised.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Holywell town centre is to benefit from a significant investment from the Welsh Government.

“The funding of £474,000 will go towards a scheme to enable vehicles to access the High Street, support cycle networks and bus infrastructure.

“There will also be improvements to shop frontages, new signage and an outdoor events space.

Work is expected to begin on August 27 and be completed in November.