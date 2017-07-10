Holidaymakers urged to watch new video on how to survive terrorist attack abroad.

Counter Terrorism police have launched a new four-minute film outlining what to do if caught up in a Tunisia-type terrorist attack.

Thirty-eight people, 30 of whom were British, were killed when gunman Seifeddine Rezgui attacked a hotel in the resort of Sousse in June 2015.

The video produced in association with the Foreign Office and ABTA – The Travel Association – aims to raise awareness and provide clear guidance on what to do if there is an attack at a resort or hotel.

The video uses the current “run, hide, tell” anti-terrorism safety message.

Whilst the chances of being involved in a terror attack remain low, holidaymakers travelling abroad this summer are being urged to watch a new video designed to help keep them safe in the event of an incident.

Police say they want people to think of the video in the same way they do the safety film airlines show before take-off, they also stress there is “no specific information that British holidaymakers will be targeted this summer.”

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, FCO Minister for National Security and Counter Terrorism says:

We want people to be safe so they can enjoy their holidays. As well as reading and taking note of our travel advice and taking out appropriate insurance, I encourage people to watch this film before they go away. While there is no specific information that British holidaymakers will be targeted this summer, it sets out some simple steps we can all take to minimise the impact of an attack if one does take place.

Detective chief superintendent Scott Wilson, National Coordinator for Protect and Prepare, says:

The chances of being caught up in a terrorist incident are still low but sadly we have seen atrocities take place in the UK and abroad. So it is important everyone stays alert and knows what to do if the worst was to happen. We want people to think of this in the same way they do the safety film airlines show before take-off. They don’t expect anything bad to happen but it is a sensible safety precaution to show people what to do. And find out in advance the local emergency number. For EU counties it is 112.

Nikki White, Director of Destinations and Sustainability from ABTA adds: