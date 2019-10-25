High school students volunteer to give Brynford Rams FC changing rooms a freshen up

A group of high school students volunteered their time to smarten up the exterior of their football team’s changing rooms.

Twelve year 9 students from Ysgol Treffynnon who play for Brynford Rams Football Club donned protective clothing and worked flat out to paint the changing rooms after their teacher and manager of the club, Gareth Roberts, had heard that Brynford Community Council were discussing getting the work done.

Mr Roberts, a teacher of Design & Technology at the school, said: “I suggested to the council that the boys could help with the decorating and they were delighted. The council provided all the materials and did some of the preparation so that was a great help.

“All the students really got stuck in and made short work of it. They really enjoyed it and did a fantastic job.

The changing rooms are much improved now which is great for everyone who uses them.”

Alan Roberts, the Clerk of Brynford Community Council sent an email congratulating and thanking the lads on a job well done.

“The boys were happy to help and it’s great to see young people having fun and helping their local community at the same time. I’m very proud of them all.”

Later in the year, the students are looking to take on the interior of the changing rooms, freshening up the décor with a coat of paint.