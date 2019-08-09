News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A548 on Deeside Industrial Park reopens following earlier incident involving an overturned lorry

Published: Friday, Aug 9th, 2019
Update: North Wales Police has said: “The A548 near the roundabout at Shotwick Road and Parkway on Deeside Industrial Park, has reopened.”

Earlier report:  A lorry carrying paper has overturned on the Deeside Industrial Park.

One eyewitness has told us that the driver is out of the cab and thankfully appears fine.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the A548 near the roundabout at Shotwick Road and Parkway.

Recovery is on the way but long delays are expected.

Latest travel update states:

A548 Shotwick Road Eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to overturned lorry at Parkway. Road has now been closed to assist, Just near the roundabout by the BP Garage, recovery has been requested.

