Hello, is it me you’re looking for? If so, I am playing the Wrexham Racecourse!

There will be singing and dancing “all night long” next summer when international superstar Lionel Richie returns to North Wales for a performance at the Racecourse in Wrexham.

Lionel Richie will be in the town on Thursday 4th June performing some of his biggest hits.

With a career spanning from the 1960s to the present day, Richie is one of only two songwriters in history to achieve the honour of having #1 records for nine consecutive years.

He has sold more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, as well as being the recipient of an Oscar®, a Golden Globe®, four Grammy Awards®, the distinction of MusicCares Person of the Year in 2016, and Kennedy Center Honoree in 2017.

Known for hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Easy,” “Stuck on You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,”, Richie also co-wrote one of the most important pop songs in history, “We Are the World,” for USA for Africa.

His song catalogue also includes his early work with The Commodores, where he developed a groundbreaking style that defied genre categories, penning smashes such as “Three Times a Lady,” and “Still”

Richie was also a judge on ABC’s American Idol for the last two seasons and has returned to the ‘Judge’s’ chair for the 2019-20 season.

With his most recent “All the Hits, All Night Long” Tour, Richie sold out arenas worldwide with a set list of his brightest and best anthems. In recent years, he also headlined festivals including Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Glastonbury, drawing the festival’s biggest crowd ever with more than 200,000 attendees.

This past summer, Richie took fans on a musical journey with his new album, Live from Las Vegas along with his latest tour, the “Hello” tour, which kicked off on May 28th. The album, which was released on August 16, was #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. It also marks the legendary artist’s first release on Capitol Records.

Tickets for Lionel Richie’s performance in Wrexham go on sale Friday 22nd November at 9am from Ticketmaster. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.