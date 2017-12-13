Head of Airbus Broughton named Leader of the Year at prestigious awards

The Head of Airbus’ Broughton Plant Paul McKinlay has been named Leader of the Year at the prestigious European Manufacturing and Supply Chain Awards.

One of three people shortlisted in the leadership category, Paul secured the most votes from people across the industry in Europe, including Airbus colleagues.

He was presented with his award at a dinner held at Berlin’s iconic Fernsehturm Tower as part of the European Manufacturing Strategies and Supply Chain Management Strategies Summits event that took place in the city.

Paul said: “I was delighted even to be nominated for such an award, and even more pleased and humbled to be voted for by colleagues and industry leaders across Europe.

“This is recognition for the whole team at Broughton and the progress we have all made together in the plant over the last few years and I want to thank all of my colleagues.

“I must admit though, it will be ever more critical in the future that we work together to drive even faster improvement if we are to stay ahead of our competition.”

Paul was appointed as the Head of the Broughton Plant in September 2010, two decades years after joining Airbus with a degree in Chemistry from The University of Manchester.

He was named Head of Operations for Long Range Wing Assembly in 2001 and later took the role of Head of HR for Broughton, before being made Head of the Airbus’ Hawker Jet business in 2007.

A keen sports fan, Paul is Chairman of Airbus UK FC and runs half marathons for charity. He also participated in the Battlefield Cycle Ride in 2011 raising money for Help for Heroes.