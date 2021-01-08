He was a “wonderful person with a big heart” tributes paid to Flintshire Councillor Kevin Hughes who passed away today

Tributes have been paid to a Flintshire county councillor who died earlier today following a month long with coronavirus.

Kevin Hughes was admitted into Wrexham Maelor Hospital at the beginning of December after testing positive for COVID-19.

His son Andrew said his dad passed away at 12:45 this morning, “he gave the biggest battle and we are so so proud of him, not only in the final few weeks but over an incredible 63 years walking this earth, making his mark on it in a way that only he could.”

Kevin joined the Council in 2017. In his previous career, he had been a police officer and journalist.

As a keen and gifted photographer, he had offered his services to the Council on a number of occasions. Most recently, he had documented the demolition of Phases 3 and 4 at County hall, attending regularly to take photographs.

This archive will now form one of many lasting tributes to his skill and enthusiasm.

A number of senior councillors and officers have paid tribute to their late colleague. These were led by Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Education, who said:

“I knew Kevin as a very special person and friend who will be very sadly missed by all. His contribution as a Councillor has been considerable and he was highly respected by his community, members of the council and officers. He was an active local member and represented his community with integrity and in a positive and engaging way. My thoughts are with his wife Sally, his family and anyone who knew Kevin as a friend and colleague.”

Colin Everett, Chief Executive said:

“Kevin was a wonderful person with a big heart. Kevin was one of the most thoughtful and generous people I have worked with in my long career. I will miss him so much as both a councillor and as a friend. My deepest condolences to his family and close friends.”

Whilst Kevin was an Independent member of Council, in the Chamber, he sat with the Liberal Democrat Group. The leader of the Liberal Democrat Group, Councillor Chris Dolphin, who represents the Whitford ward, said:

“ A Big man with a Big heart, not one to stand on the side-lines – a Doer. A man of enthusiasm, who was in life to be really involved. As a Councillor, what a difference he has made – two of which have been, council tax lobbying directly to the Senedd, and the idea of CPR training in schools,

“A friend, fellow councillor, above all, A Good Man.”

The Chair of the County Council, Councillor Marion Bateman, paid her personal tribute to Kevin:

“Speaking on behalf of the Council, we have lost a popular member of the team. Kevin was an excellent representative for Gwernymynydd, but also recognised, that as councillors, we serve Flintshire as a whole, and he did right to the end. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him at County Hall, Members and Officers equally.

“We shall all be remembering Kevin at our Council meeting on 26th January, when Members will be able to make their individual tributes.

“Our sincere condolences go to his wife Sally, along with his family and friends, at this very sad time.”