Hazardous driving conditions in Flintshire due to snow and ice

Police are warning drivers to be mindful of the conditions with snow falling across much of Flintshire.

Hazardous driving conditions have been reported on A55 between J27 A525 The Roe (St Asaph) and J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).

Traffic cameras so the road to be down to a single carriageway in both directions for large parts through Flintshire.

Heavy snow has affected the A494 from Buckley to Ewloe though traffic appears to be flowing freely.

Arriva Buses Wales say services are running but delays are expected in some areas with heavy snowfall.

North Wales Police have said:

“Conditions in many areas are further deteriorating with snow in many areas causing problems for drivers. Please consider your journey, drive safely, slow down and be mindful of the conditions. ”

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Flintshire has been extended until the end of the week.

The Met Office warning had been in place since midday yesterday through until 11am this morning.

However a revised forecast has a yellow weather alert in place from 3pm on Thursday afternoon until midday on Friday.

The Met Office state: “Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

“This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely.

“There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places, timings are currently uncertain. 10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations.

“Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”