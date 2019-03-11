News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Hawarden Old Castle opens up to the public later this month

Published: Monday, Mar 11th, 2019
Share:

Hawarden Old Castle will be open to the public on Sunday, March 24.

The Grade I listed medieval castle opens up to the public just four days a year.

The Castle was built on the site of an Iron Age fort by the Normans and had a round keep built on a motte.

Llywelyn ap Gruffudd captured the stronghold in 1265, defeating Robert de Montalt and destroying the castle.

De Montalt later reneged on a promise not to rebuild his stronghold and the present massive keep was built.

This was besieged in 1281 by Llywelyn’s brother, Dafydd. The fatal war of 1282 to 1283 followed, with the Welsh being defeated and Hawarden Castle was occupied by the English after that.

During the English Civil War it changed hands several times and ended up in a ruinous state in Parliamentary hands. (Taken from Wikipedia)

[📸K.A.Wiggins/Google]

The castle will be open on March 24 between 2pm and 5pm.

Entrance is via the red gates opposite The Glynne Arms – Adults are £3, up to 2 children are free, and further children are £3, toddlers go free.

All entrance fees will be donated to Clwyd Special Riding School.

Children must be accompanied, and “be warned that paths up to the castle are steep” all dogs are welcome on leads!

To find out more about the castle and its history follow this link castlesfortsbattles.co.uk/hawarden_old_castle.html

[📸 castlesfortsbattles.co.uk]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Section of A55 remains closed near Llanddulas while an overturned lorry is recovered

Final public consultation event on major traffic easing plans along the Deeside Corridor takes place on Monday

A55 – Snow caused a few issues in Flintshire earlier this morning

Police Chief “Prison Lock Up” raises over £7000 for Tenovus Cancer Care

Flintshire Bridge set to close for a large part of Saturday

Information Day to be held for Plas yr Ywen extra care scheme in Holywell

New access road to A55 Northop Hall services aims to ease safety concerns

Deeside industrial units left derelict for more than two decades could be replaced

Park Life: “The amazing opportunities at Wepre Park give me a sense of peace.”


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn