Hawarden High School praised for taking care of pupils’ health and wellbeing.

A local high school has achieved the highly renowned National Quality Award from Healthy Schools.

Hawarden High School is only the second secondary school in Flintshire to achieve the National Quality Award and is the 21st secondary school in Wales.

The Healthy Schools Scheme is a national initiative funded by Public Health Wales and recognises a school’s commitment to health and wellbeing.

Members of the School Council gave an informative presentation on the work that has been undertaken by the school community, showing the involvement of the students in working towards achieving this award.

On presenting the Award to the school, Flintshire County Council’s Chair, Councillor Marion Bateman, said:

“The National Quality Award is the highest accolade in the scheme.

It is very important that we recognise the excellent work that has been underway for over a decade at Hawarden High School and celebrate your achievement today.

It is wonderful to hear how much is done to promote all the different health aspects across the school and hear how involved you as the students are in the development of this work.”

Simon Budgen, head teacher at the school, said:

“I am extremely proud of what the school has achieved by working together and I want to thank everyone involved for their hard work and dedication.

Today highlights the excellent team work by all our pupils and staff and I am immensely proud to be only the second secondary school in Flintshire to receive this award – well done to everyone involved.“

The Healthy Schools scheme was particularly impressed with Hawarden High School, with Linda Lewis, lead verifier, saying in the report:

“Health and wellbeing have been incorporated into every aspect and element of school life, including the curriculum, the school environment, relationships both within and across the school and with external groups and agencies, it was a pleasure and a privilege to witness …

There can be no doubt that Hawarden High School is a health promoting school and completely deserves the National Quality Award.”

A link to the complete Healthy Schools report can be found here (https://www.hawardenhigh.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Healthy-School-Report-1.pdf).