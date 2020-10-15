Hawarden Bridge walkway set to reopen on Friday afternoon but whole deck is set to be replaced

A popular walking and cycle path across the River Dee is set to reopen on Friday afternoon following urgent repairs.

At least one of the wooden boards which spans across the pathway on Hawarden Bridge had broken off earlier this week leaving a large hole.

The path is part of National Cycle Route 5 linking Shotton to Deeside Industrial Estate.

Work is being carried this week by Sustrans, the UK walking and cycling charity and “custodian” of the National Cycle Network.





The charity expects the walkway to be back open late Friday afternoon and has said it is planning to replace the whole deck in the future.

Sustrans Land Manager, Mary Seaton said:

“Hawarden Bridge that carries National Cycle Network 5 over the River Dee is currently closed for emergency repairs to the deck .

These will be completed by late afternoon on 16th October when the bridge will reopen. Sustrans are working with local partners to replace the whole deck in the future.”

[Photo: North East Wales Rangers]