Hawarden based police helicopter brought into help firefighters with Ellesmere Port recycling plant blaze

Published: Tuesday, Aug 14th, 2018
Firefighters have been battling a large blaze at a recycling plant in Ellesmere Port this afternoon.

It’s believed 600-700 tonnes of recycling paper and plastic caught fire in two separate warehouses at the site on North Road in Ellesmere Port.

Several people got in touch with Deeside.com to ask about the thick plume of smoke which was clearly visible from Deeside.

Six fire engines have been in attendance at the scene: One from Ellesmere Port, one from Powey Lane, one from Chester, one from Runcorn, one from Merseyside and an aerial platform from Chester.

The building is located close to the Manchester Ship Canal and fire crews pumped water from the canal onto the fire.

The Hawarden based police helicopter has been in attendance to assit firefighters with an aerial inspection of the site.

Residents in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Pictures – NPAS Hawarden / Cheshirefire.gov.uk

 

