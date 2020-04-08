Hawarden based company praised for helping coronavirus fight

A Hawarden based businesses which manufactures printed circuit boards has been responding to a nationwide call for action to help supply the NHS and social care with vital equipment to support staff.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates has urged more to companies to join the effort.

Merlin Circuit Technology in Hawarden, part of Merlin PCB Group, is helping the national effort by manufacturing ventilators and CPAP products at its base in on Manor Lane in Hawarden.

They join Gin distillery In The Welsh Wind, from Ceredigion, which has started making World Health Organisation-approved hand sanitiser from its Gogerddan Arms base.

Margam-based Rototherm Group, meanwhile, is producing face shields which will be used by healthcare staff, sourced from Premier Plastic Services Ltd, in Bridgend, via Cardiff stockist Amari Plastics Ltd, which paid for the first 2,000 units.

And the Royal Mint has adapted its operations to produce protective visors.

Merlin Circuit Technology’s director Mike Potter said:

“We’re pleased to be able to offer our technical and manufacturing experience to assist in the prototype and large-scale production of printed circuit boards in the effort to beat coronavirus.

“This is only possible with the support of the entire supply chain, from which we have had a phenomenal response and with the continued efforts of those and our staff we will do our upmost to continue to supply products in the fight against the virus.

“We are very proud of everyone working at Merlin and the ongoing commitment to continue to attend work throughout this concerning time.

They are working around the clock in order to produce the PCBs as quickly as possible to help in the supply of thousands of ventilators, CPAP and oxygen monitoring systems – which will literally save people’s lives.”

Economy, Transport and North Wales Minister Ken Skates said: “There has been an overwhelmingly positive response from the business community and we are seeing new ways of working as businesses switch to making devices and products, which will make a real difference to our health and social care staff.

“I very much welcome the steps businesses have taken so far and encourage more to do the same – if you can, and are able to, please think of the important part role you can play.

“Wales has a wealth of experience, talent and skills and more than ever that will be needed to beat this virus.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford, has issued a call to action for Welsh businesses to create a new Welsh supply chain for personal protective equipment (PPE) to support NHS and social care staff, and the Life Sciences Hub Wales is asking industry to support efforts to combat the virus by coming up with new solutions in areas such as infection control.

Businesses and individuals which want to help should visit businesswales.gov.wales/coronavirus-advice for further information and points of contact.