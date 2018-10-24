Half hourly Flintshire bus service to be extended to Cheshire Oaks from next week

Arriva Buses Wales is extending one of its Flintshire services to both Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet and Ellesmere Port.

The additional connections, which are being added to the current X4 service will begin on 28 October.

It means bus users in Mold, Buckley, Broughton and Chester will be able to go directly to Cheshire Oaks and attractions like Blue Planet Aquarium on board the new half-hourly services.

Over the next few weeks, buses on the existing X4 route will be replaced with double decker buses, all fitted with free WiFi and USB charging; helping keep passengers connected every step of the journey.