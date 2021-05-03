Gyms, Leisure Centres and Community Centres reopen as Wales moves from highest alert level

Wales has moved from the highest Coronavirus alert level with more restrictions eased from today.

It means Wales has now entered Alert Level 3 as the Covid case rate falls to the lowest point in eight months.

Gyms, Leisure Centres and Community Centres will be able to reopen from today.

Extended households will also be possible from today, two households can come together to form an exclusive bubble.





From Monday 3 May:

Gyms, fitness facilities, leisure centres, spas and swimming pools can reopen;

Extended households will be possible, allowing two households to come together to form an exclusive bubble who can meet and have contact indoors;

Organised children’s indoor activities can recommence, such as sporting, cultural and wider recreational groups and clubs. Children’s birthday parties, or wider gatherings of families and friends in private homes are still not allowed;

Organised indoor activities for adults can also recommence for up to 15 people, including, exercise classes and swimming lessons;

Community Centres can reopen.

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford said:

“The public health situation continues to improve and our vaccination programme remains a success.”

“Thanks to the efforts of people across Wales, we are in a position to further ease the restrictions, in the way we have previously signalled, to allow more elements of normal life to return.”

“However, the virus has not gone away.”

“We all still need to take those vitally important steps, that we are now all so familiar with, to protect ourselves and each other from this dreadful virus – by self-isolating if we have symptoms, by taking up the offer of a covid vaccine, washing our hands regularly, wearing a face-covering in enclosed public spaces, following social distancing rules, limiting the number of people we meet socially outdoors, and only meeting with those we live with indoors.”

“By working together, by following these rules, the quicker we will return to normality. Together, we will continue to keep Wales safe.”

The next review of the coronavirus restrictions is due by 13 May.

