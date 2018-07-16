Prestigious Green Flag award for Wepre Park & Greenfield Valley Heritage Park.

Green Flags will be flying over Deeside’s Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley Heritage Park after they were both awarded the prestigious mark of excellence by inspectors.

Keep Wales Tidy has unveiled this year’s Green Flag Award winners the international mark of a quality park or green space.

A record-breaking 201 parks and green spaces, including universities, cemeteries, woodlands and allotments across Wales have met the high standards needed to receive the coveted Green Flag Award and Green Flag Community Award.

Greenfield Valley and Wepre Park were chosen recognition of their excellent facilities and commitment to delivering great quality green space.

Wepre Park is 160 acres of green space, nestled in the heart of Connah’s Quay, it is a unique setting with its various habitats and geology.

Features of the park include; Old Hall Gardens, Fishing Pond, Brook and Waterfall and Ewloe Castle for the public to discover.

Greenfield Valley Heritage Park is situated in Holywell and encompasses 70 acres of industrial history.

Historically Greenfield Valley employed hundreds of people in both its copper factories and cotton mills and is now fabulous open green space.

The Valley is home to a number of scheduled ancient monuments and is a haven for wildlife. Both Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley are quality Parks Flintshire are proud of, accessible for the community explore and enjoy.

Commenting, Cllr. Carolyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside said;

“We are honoured to receive the Green Flag award for both Greenfield Valley and Wepre Park. Flintshire parks are of excellent quality and a valued part of our community.

I would like to thank all volunteers and staff who work hard to maintain these high standards and allow us to fly the â€˜Green Flag’.

The diverse range of wildlife and historic features of these parks are of great interest to residents and tourists and are a credit to Flintshire.

I would encourage everyone to get outdoors this summer, discover our local heritage and explore our natural green spaces.”

The Green Flag Award programme is delivered in Wales by environmental charity, Keep Wales Tidy, with support from Welsh Government.

It is judged by green space experts, who volunteer their time to visit applicant sites and assess them against eight strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, environmental management and community involvement.

Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator at Keep Wales Tidy said:

“We’re delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Awards in Wales.

The 201 flags flying are a testament to the dedication and enthusiasm of the staff and volunteers across the country who work tirelessly to maintain Green Flag Award standards.”