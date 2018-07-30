‘Green Corridor’ plan for A494 ‘entrance into Wales’

Transport Secretary Ken Skates has announced a programme of work to improve the landscape and environmental quality of the urban and rural transport network, providing attractive ‘gateways’ into Wales including the A494 in Deeside.

Over the next five years the initiative will deliver a programme of work such as tree planting to improve structure and age range of the planted area, and introducing wildflower areas or improving the diversity of existing areas.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said:

“Wales has the potential to be a world class sustainable tourist destination and I am pleased to announce my decision to approve a ‘Green Corridors on the Welsh Government Trunk Road and Motorway Network’ initiative. “It will build upon and complement other work already completed or underway to improve the benefits provided by the land associated with the trunk road and motorway network, delivering a range of economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits.”

Work will begin during the current financial year along the three routes making up the Wales Way (A487, A470 and A55) as well as entrances into Wales on the M4, M48, A483, A5 and A494 Deeside.

Work will continue in subsequent years with the addition of other gateway routes and strategic sites such as principal towns and cities.

Ken Skates added:

“We will seek opportunities to investigate and implement Nature Based Solutions such as using vegetated systems for sustainable drainage, or tree and shrub planting for earthworks stabilization, in both the design of new road infrastructure projects and along the existing network. “Applying the principles of Green Corridors will set us as an exemplar of best practice, showing innovation in the sustainable management of green transport infrastructure.”

As part of the project work will go into looking at restoring existing or creating new habitats or providing safe crossing points for protected species.

