Government SMS messages sent to all UK mobile phones alerting people to latest coronavirus measures.

The UK government has asked mobile carriers like EE, o2 and Vodafone, to send an emergency coronavirus alert today.

It’s the first time all UK carriers have been instructed to send a message to customers on behalf of the government.

Strict new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus were announced by the prime minister on Monday night.

People may only leave home to exercise once a day, to travel to and from work where “absolutely necessary”, to shop for essential items, and to fulfil any medical or care needs.

Shops selling non-essential goods have been told to shut and gatherings in public of more than two people who do not live together will be prohibited.

The alert, which started this morning ask people to stay at home, and links to the official UK government coronavirus response website.

The SMS message says:

“GOV.UK CORONAVIRUS ALERT New rules in force now: you must stay at home. More info & exemptions at gov.uk/coronavirus Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.”