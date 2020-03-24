Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tuesday, Mar 24th, 2020

Updated: Tuesday, Mar 24th, 2020

Government SMS messages sent to all UK mobile phones alerting people to latest coronavirus measures.

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The UK government has asked mobile carriers like EE, o2 and Vodafone, to send an emergency coronavirus alert today.

It’s the first time all UK carriers have been instructed to send a message to customers on behalf of the government.

Strict new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus were announced by the prime minister on Monday night.

People may only leave home to exercise once a day, to travel to and from work where “absolutely necessary”, to shop for essential items, and to fulfil any medical or care needs.

Shops selling non-essential goods have been told to shut and gatherings in public of more than two people who do not live together will be prohibited.

The alert, which started this morning ask people to stay at home, and links to the official UK government coronavirus response website

The SMS message says:

“GOV.UK CORONAVIRUS ALERT New rules in force now: you must stay at home. More info & exemptions at gov.uk/coronavirus Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.”

 

Image of the text message.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

North Wales Police receives flurry of coronavirus calls following lockdown announcement

News

All Flintshire Council’s Household Waste and Recycling Centres have closed

News

Chester man jailed after committing robbery just days after being sentenced for sexual assault

News

Appeal launched over refusal of Broughton House in Multiple Occupation plans

News

Police in Deeside hail ‘fantastic result’ after Class A drugs and thousands in cash seized by ‘CRACK’ investigators

News

Plaid leaders write to Prime Minister and Wales First Minister seeking clarity on work travel

News

Read 675,834 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn