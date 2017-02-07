Government funding see’s troubled Connah’s Quay flats undergo transformation

A development in Connah’s Quay received a recent visit from Welsh Government Secretary for Communities and Children, Carl Sargeant AM.

Pen- Y- Lan Court contains several blocks of flats and maisonettes which includes a mixture of sheltered older people’s housing and general needs housing.

It has been subjected to anti-social behaviour incidents which have left tenants extremely concerned.

Since the beginning of last year, Pen-Y- Lan Court has undergone a transformation thanks to funding provided by the Welsh Government’s Major Repairs Allowance and the Vibrant and Viable Places programmes.

The project is one of several in the Deeside Vibrant and Viable Places area.

Welsh Government has provided over £7m towards regeneration projects in Deeside and around £450k of this is being used at Pen-Y-Lan Courts.

Flintshire County Council has also received just over £5 million from the Welsh Government’s Major Repairs Allowance for the 2016/17 financial year which will contribute to the Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) improvements.

The Council consulted with tenants, town and county councillors, housing officers and the local police on the project which has

Key areas for improvement being identified, include:

· Improving tenant safety and security through extension of fencing, gated community and CCTV;

· Demolition of garages to create a communal garden;

· Noise attenuation within buildings through reglazing and insulation;

· Enhancing existing parking areas;

· Refurbishing the community room.

The Deputy Leader of Flintshire County Council, Councillor Bernie Attridge, who showed the Minister around the newly refurbished area, said:

We have worked closely with Welsh Government on improving our current housing stock through schemes such as the Welsh Housing Quality Standard and Vibrant and Viable Places programmes and we have gone further last year by building the first council houses in a generation and that programme continues into 2017 and beyond.

The Cabinet Secretary said: