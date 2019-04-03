Good News – Two-year-old Indali has entered a recovery phase after being struck with deadly virus

Chester Zoo has issued an update on the health of two-year-old Asian elephant calf Indali who was struck down with the deadly Elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV).

Indali tested positive for EEHV during her thrice-weekly blood test in March, she has since undergone intensive daily treatments to help her fight off the virus.

A zoo spokesperson said today:

“After 14 days of treatment for the elephant herpes virus, EEHV, we now believe that two-year-old Asian elephant calf Indali has entered a recovery phase.

While this is hugely optimistic, EEHV remains a deadly virus and we are wary of the possibility that this is remission and her condition could still decline.

Our large team of vets and keepers will continue to monitor her closely.

In the last two weeks, Indali has undergone intensive daily treatments to help her fight off the virus: including nine anaesthetic procedures, innovative blood plasma transfusions, interferon therapy, anti-viral medications and immune boosting treatments.

Our priority now is to try to encourage Indali and her mum, Sundara, to get back to a more normal daily routine. She will benefit greatly from the comfort that comes with reconnecting with the rest of the close-knit family herd.

Although Indali’s condition remains delicate, as conservationists and caregivers we are eternally grateful to the incredible support from a range of partners who have helped her up to this point, not least the detailed analysis of Indali’s blood samples carried out by world leading EEHV expert Akbar Dastjerdi of the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

We are also thankful to the thousands of Chester Zoo supporters who, for many years, have been donating to our Never Forget campaign, funding vital research searching for a solution to the global EEHV crisis.

Chester Zoo scientists, in partnership with The University of Surrey and APHA, will continue the search for a vaccine for EEHV, which is critical to protect both wild and zoo elephant herds globally.

Here at the zoo, we will continue to monitor Indali day-in, day-out and will provide further updates on her progress in the days and weeks ahead.”

Last October three-year-old Nandita Hi Way and 18-month-old Aayu Hi Way – two much-loved members of the zoo’s close-knit family herd of rare Asian elephants – both tested positive for the fast acting EEHV and died shortly afterwards.

EEHV is known to be present in almost all Asian elephants, both in the wild and in zoos across the globe, but only develops into an illness in some elephants.

The zoo is leading global efforts to find a vaccine for the disease, and is backed by new technology and science, developed following the tragic losses of other calves at the zoo to the complex virus.

EEHV is known to be present in almost all Asian elephants, but only develops into an illness in some animals – it is currently unknown why this is. The virus has led to deaths in eight countries across the Asian elephant’s wild range including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia (Sumatra & Borneo) and Myanmar – as well as cases recorded in zoos and sanctuaries.

The virus is now one of the biggest threats to the long-term future of Asian elephants globally. Huge progress has been made in the fight to find a cure – with new potential vaccines being trialled in the near future that could solve the crisis for the species – but right now that battle is ongoing.