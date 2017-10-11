Go Behind The Scenes At Theatr Clwyd’s Open Day This Sunday

Theatr Clwyd’s annual family friendly Open Day, with a host of varied activities, takes place this Sunday from 11am until 4pm .

It’s going to be a day to enjoy, with the opportunity to explore what it takes to be a world class theatre and meet the craftspeople who work in the wardrobe, scenic art, sound and lighting departments.

There’s unique access to all parts of the theatre; the lighting grid high above the stage, the fly tower from which scenery is winched down, dressing rooms, rehearsal rooms and other backstage areas.

Discover how professional stage sets are made and large scene cloths painted in the theatre workshop.

Theatr Clwyd has staged over 400 of its own productions – with sets and costumes ‘made in Mold’.

This is a rare opportunity to see all aspects of what goes into making a professional stage show.

There will be demonstrations of how the scene changes work on the set of the theatre’s current show, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice.

There’s also the chance to see how the stage lighting desk operates and theatre sound is created, with special demonstrations.

Explore Theatr Clwyd’s unique costumes in the wardrobe Dressing Up Room – lots of dressing up fun for all the family! Actors have to change costumes very quickly between scenes; see if you can do the same in a Quick Change Timer Competition.

During the day there is music around the building and exciting things to do, including competitions and quizzes.

There are drama taster sessions at various times throughout the day for all the family to join in; everyone is invited to come along and give it a go!

Hands-on art and creativity are also a highlight of the day: There is an Art and Animation Workshop with artists Ben and Jude, taking place throughout the day for all ages.

Younger children will also enjoy window painting – the windows in the bar become a glass canvass for spontaneous artistic expression.

The theme of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice continues with a vinyl DJ entertaining, and records on sale, in the theatre bar, which will be open.

The café in the foyer will also be open all day to buy drinks, food snacks and light meals. A children’s menu will be available.