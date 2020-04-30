Glyndwr University set to host online Virtual Experience event for prospective students

An Virtual Experience Event will be held by Wrexham Glyndwr University next week – allowing prospective students to discover more about its courses online.

The event – the first of its kind since the start of the coronavirus pandemic – is intended to give potential students the chance to find out about studying at the university and to help showcase some of the teaching, facilities and opportunities students at Glyndwr can expect.

There are also a range of online experiences, subject taster videos and more which are designed to give prospective students a flavour of what studying at Wrexham Glyndwr University is like – as well as dedicated sessions where prospective students can talk to both their lecturers and to current students about their experiences.

Marketing and Digital Communities Manager Antonia Jones said: “The university runs regular events each year at our campuses across North East Wales for prospective students, including postgraduate Open Evenings and our popular Open Days.

“For obvious reasons, while the Government advice is for us all to stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives, our current plans for on-campus events are on hold.

“Instead, we have developed a range of online experiences which will allow our prospective students to join us at Glyndwr – without leaving their house!

“These include a dedicated area on our website which gathers together a lot of digital content, including campus tours, lecturer blogs and more – which students can browse at their leisure.

“We wanted to complement that with an online experience which gave a taste of what an Open Day at Glyndwr is like – and will be running our first event on May 6.

“We’ve taken our popular taster sessions – where lecturers talk students through an interesting topic or angle about their course – and made them into video content. These sessions run right across our range of courses, so whether you’re interested in Criminology, Psychology, Computer Games Development, the Built Environment or much, much more, there is something online for you!

“As with a face-to-face Open Day. There will also be a chance to chat with the teams here at Glyndwr – such as funding, inclusion, and admissions – who help students with any questions they may have about what’s needed to get onto our courses and how we can help with finances and support.

“We’re keen to welcome as many people to our campuses when we can in the months ahead – but until then, we look forward to seeing them virtually at one of the special events we’re putting on for this Virtual Experience.”

The Virtual Experience event runs – online – between 3pm and 6pm on Wednesday, May 6. To find out more about what will be on offer, to take a look at some of the blogs, tours, and videos already available, or to book your space, visit: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/VirtualExperiences/