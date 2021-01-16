Glyndwr University offering free courses to boost physical activity development skills

The skills needed to help develop physical activity across a range of ages are being taught in a pair of short courses being launched by Wrexham Glyndwr University this year.

One of the courses focuses upon the provision of physical education and school sport tuition, while the other is aimed at those who want to help develop sessions of walking football – an adapted version of the game which is growing quickly in popularity.

Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer in Football and Coaching Science, Sara Hilton, said: “Keeping fit, healthy and active has never been more important – and we’re delighted to be able to offer these courses which, between them, will give their students the skills and knowledge they need to boost physical activity in people of all ages.

“Walking football is – as you might expect – simply playing football without running! That one change means that the game becomes much more accessible to people – including those who may have had to stop playing the game they love because of age, injury or other factors.





“Over the course of six weeks, participants will find out about the benefits of the sport, its rules and regulations, and the ways in which they can set up walking football sessions for various social groups.

“The course will mostly be delivered online, with the final week involving practical activities which will be held at the Colliers Park complex in Gresford.”

The course has been designed to enable participants to structure sessions both for the purposes of keeping active and to set up competitive matches. It also includes information on how to manage injury risks by conducting screening tests.

The Introduction to Walking Football course, which is free, is aimed at anyone with a passion for football and starts on February 8.

Meanwhile the second course, Sports Coaching: PE and School Sort (PESS) will boost the knowledge of anyone who supports the delivery of Physical Education and sport in a school sports environment – and while delivered through the PESS framework, the skills learners will gain may be transferable to working in other roles including coaching.

Sara added: “The course is great for anyone considering a career in education, as it is designed to give participants a through grounding in the legislation and regulations covering school sport, the principles of child development, how to structure practice – and how to promote lifelong learning.”

The free course, which begins on February 15, is delivered with four days on-line involving 10 hours’ learning – and a day of face to face, practical activities.

To find out more about the Introduction to Walking Football course, visit: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/ShortCourses/IntroductiontoWalkingFootball/ and to find out more about the Sports Coaching: PE and School Sport course, visit: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/ShortCourses/SportsCoachingPEandSchoolSport/