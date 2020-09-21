Glyndwr University keeps Times and Sunday Times Good University guide top spot for social inclusion

Wrexham Glyndwr University has topped the rankings for social inclusion in England and Wales in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide for another year.

The university has held the top ranking for England and Wales yet again in the figures released today, and is also joint first in the UK for social inclusion, alongside Abertay University in Scotland.

Wrexham Glyndwr University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Maria Hinfelaar, said: “We’re delighted that this year’s Good University Guide has continued to recognise the work we are doing in for social mobility.

“This year has been challenging for higher education as we have had to shift to remote delivery, and it has also been disruptive for individual students.





“In times like these, the value of a university which creates a real community – both on and off campus – really shines through.

“It’s an attitude which saw staff in our Inclusion team choose to work on their Bank Holidays during the coronavirus pandemic, supporting students whose NHS jobs meant that was the only time they could access help.

“It’s that attitude which has seen a student told science wasn’t for them be supported through their studies and secure a first – and then gain national recognition for their award-winning research.

“It’s that attitude which is at the heart of what we do at Glyndwr.”

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide also saw Glyndwr rise a further six places in its overall rankings.

The rise follows a trend throughout 2020, where Wrexham Glyndwr University has risen in the Complete University Guide, Guardian University Guide, and WhatUni Student Choice rankings – and shown a strong performance in both the National Student Survey and the Graduate Outcomes survey.

Professor Hinfelaar added: “We are pleased to see the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide show we are making steady progress in yet another set of rankings – something we have been pleased to see happen throughout the year.

“In the National Student Survey we saw promising feedback which showed us ahead of the sector in both the UK and Wales – and for a university which puts our students first, it has been heartening to see how happy our students are with their teaching and how well we support them.

“We’ve worked hard to improve our facilities, services, and resources too – including new investment to our campuses which students will experience for the first time this academic year.

“We intend to keep driving that improvement – and to keep our students at the forefront of everything we do.”