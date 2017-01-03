Giant cable will see power flow from Scotland to Connah’s Quay this year

Power is set to flow from Scotland via the giant Western Link cable to a new electricity converter station next to Flintshire Bridge this year say National Grid.

The £1 billion Western Link project will see renewable energy transferred to Deeside from Scotland, a subsea cable is being laid to connect North Ayrshire with Leasowe, Wirral, from where the cable travels underground to the Flintshire Bridge converter station.

Commissioning work is well under way in Deeside and local MP Mark Tami along with Flintshire councillors were treated to a ‘behind-the-scenes’ look at the new converter station.

Mark Tami said: “I was delighted to be invited to the site. It’s such an impressive project that really showcases the kind of innovative businesses we have here in Alyn and Deeside. Western Link are investing in the future and it’s great to have them part of the local community.”

They were hosted by Mark Williams, Senior Project Manager, Converters and Peter Roper, Senior Project Manager, Cables from the Western Link project.

On behalf of the Flintshire councillors, Councillor Paul Shotton said: “As local councillors we were pleased to have a tour of this £1 billion scheme bringing energy through cables from Scotland to Connah’s Quay, which will help to secure energy supplies in the future. Our thanks to Western Link for keeping us updated at every stage.”

“We were delighted to be able to show our local MP and councillors around the site,” said Mark Williams. “It’s really impressive now that construction is more or less complete, and we’re very proud of our achievement here.

“We’ve built the converter station on the site of the former Shotton Steelworks, using around 560,000 tonnes of materials that we’ve recycled during regeneration of our site. This has resulted in a benefit to the local community, as it’s meant 28,000 fewer lorry movements on local roads.

“We’re using more recycled materials in landscaping the site and, as part of this, we’re planting 15,000 trees and shrubs.”