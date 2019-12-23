News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Generous donations from Toyota engine plant workers will help Flintshire Foodbank during it’s ‘busiest season’ ever

Published: Monday, Dec 23rd, 2019
Members of staff from Toyota engine plant – along with support from the Toyota Charitable Trust – collected their largest ever donation for its ‘Kindness at Christmas’ campaign for Flintshire Foodbank.

Food donations, which filled three cars, were taken from Toyota engine plant at Deeside Industrial Estate to the Foodbank in Mold last week.

Sue Leake from Flintshire Foodbank, was overwhelmed with the generosity from Toyota staff, at what she says is due to be the “busiest season the foodbank has ever experienced”.

“Last year just over 1,000 people received crisis food from the Foodbank in December, and we know that figure will be exceeded this year. 

We currently have seven centres in Flintshire where people in need can receive food help and are looking to open a new centre in Shotton in the New Year. 

We really appreciate the great relationship we have with Toyota colleagues who so generously support our work. Added Sue. 

Last year, Toyota Manufacturing UK Charitable Trust raised £194,000.00 for local charities and good causes in the company’s local communities.

 

 

