General Election 2019: Mark Tami – Labour

Statement

I’ve had the honour of representing Alyn and Deeside for the past 18 years. I live here and my children have grown up here. I have always been a locally focused MP as I believe that where my priorities should lie.

Prior to entering Parliament I worked for the Engineering and Electrical Union and have always been a strong supporter of our manufacturing industry which is so important to our area. Whatever happens with Brexit we need an experienced voice to stand up for our area and fight for quality jobs and decent earnings.

After 9 years of austerity our Health Service is under great strain and our schools, local government and police are at breaking point. We need to reverse this decline and invest for the future.

We need more affordable housing but not just the unrestricted development we have seen in many areas.

We need the infrastructure to go with it. That means better access to medical centres and a bus and transport network that works for all our communities.

Our high streets need redesign and investment to serve the changing demands of modern life. It’s certainly a challenge but it’s a challenge working together I’m confident we can achieve.

In the last year I have fought hard to get the Countess of Chester Hospital reopened to Welsh patients, which we achieved after meetings with the UK Government, Welsh Government and Health authorities on both sides of the border.

I have fought for decent bus services and preservation of essential links in Sandycroft, Penyffordd, and Mancot. I have spoken in debates on the leasehold scandal and pressed for freeholds to be returned to homeowners, which the Conservative government has resisted, and I have sponsored a debate on psychological support after cancer treatment.

I will always continue to fight for a brighter future for Flintshire, and for the real change we need.

Experience matters in this election and I ask for your support to carry on representing you.

Funding Statement

Top three funding sources:

-Alyn & Deeside Constituency Labour Party (funded by local members)

-Fundraising at music festivals by local Labour members doing bar work (through WBC)

-Contributions from affiliated trade unions

There are no other relevant sources of funding to declare outside the top three.

Advertising / Canvassing Statement

We asked the question ‘Are you aware of all advertising or canvassing done in your name in connection to this election, and are you fully confident in its accuracy and transparency? Plus any relevant information ‘ . The candidate response is below:



I am aware of, and happy with, all canvassing carried out in my name through the local Labour Party. No other groups are canvassing for me outside this. I am aware of, and happy with, all publicity that will be logged under the local spending return (such as direct mails), and am happy with all Labour Party national spend publicity distributed in Alyn & Deeside. I am confident in its accuracy and transparency.



Socials / Website