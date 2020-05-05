Garden waste collections set to resume in Flintshire but just for two weeks

Garden Waste collections are set to resume in Flintshire from next week due to “strong public demand.”

The service was suspended in March with priority being given to collecting black bins, food waste and recycling due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The council will launch an ‘interim service’ with a two-week collection window opening up on Monday, May 11.

A Flintshire Council spokesperson said: “Our scheduled garden waste collection service was suspended so that all available crews could concentrate on collecting black bins, food waste and recycling as normal.

There is strong public demand for some resumption of service.

We will be collecting garden waste for the two week period between Monday, 11 May to Saturday, 23 May.”

All households that have already subscribed for the 2020 season- and have a yellow tag attached to their brown bin can use service.

Households that subscribed for the service last year – and have a 2019 sticker displayed on their brown bin will also be able to have their bins emptied.

“If you have already paid and subscribed for the 2020 collection service, and not yet received your tag, please attach your payment reference to your brown bin.

Further sales of the garden waste permits for the 2020 season are currently suspended.

Once the service returns to normal a full year’s garden waste collection service will be provided – even if this rolls into next year.

We are looking at the option to make a reduced charge for the service in 2021 in recognition that paying households will not have had a full service in 2020. ” The council said.

We do appreciate your continued patience and understanding.” A Flintshire Council spokesperson added.

Council Owned Tips

The council has said an announcement on the reopening of household waste and recycling centres will follow at a later date.

The local authority said last week that tips will remain closed until lockdown measures are eased.

Flintshire council, like all those across Wales, closed its tips when strict lockdown measures were introduced in March to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Council’s in England are starting to reopen some of their household waste centres but with strict social distancing measures implemented to protect both workers and the public.

UK Government has today urged all local authorities in England to plan for reopening and has published new guidance on how to do it safely.

Many people have taken the opportunity to spruce up their homes and gardens during the extended lockdown period.

Flintshire Council advised members of the public to consider whether they have anywhere to take their waste before starting any DIY work.

The local authority has warned anyone found dumping rubbish illegally could face a hefty fine.

Garden Waste Collection

Garden waste is usually collected on the same day as recycling and food waste and alternate weeks to black bin collections. Please check your calendar or our website (www.flintshire.gov.uk/checkyourbinday) for your collection day. We ask that:

your brown bin is out by 7.00 a.m. on your scheduled collection day;

your brown bin only contains garden waste;

no side waste is left out;

you clean the handles of your bin before and after collection;

you wash your hands before and after touching your bin.

No missed collection service for brown bins will be provided during this two-week period.