Connah’s Quay gets its new Christmas tree after festive ‘wigwam’ was destroyed last weekend

CQTC

Connah’s Quay has a new Christmas tree thanks to Radio Deeside presenter Lynne Chick and a local garden centre.

The new tree was installed and lights switched on by Lynne during a low key event this afternoon.

Daleside Garden Centre donated the Christmas Tree after ‘mindless vandals’ attacked the towns festive decoration at the weekend completely trashing the metal framed structure.

Connah’s Quay Town Council had opted for a more contemporary ‘wigwam’ style tree this year which had divided local opinion, sometime between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning the tree was targeted in by ‘senseless act of vandalism.’

Lynne Chick saw the aftermath of the vandalism via photograph posted on social media, she promptly launched an appeal for a replacement tree.

Daleside Garden Centre in Hawarden answered the call with a generous offer to donate a new tree to the town.

Lynne who hails from Connah’s Quay said she wanted to help the community which had supported so much following the tragic death of her daughter in 2001.

She said: “I feel highly honoured to be asked to turn the lights on in the town I grew up in.

I’d like to thank everyone that shared, liked and retweeted posts regarding the vandalism that took place and the plea for a new tree also a massive thank you to Daleside Garden Centre for donating the new tree.”