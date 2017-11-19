Funeral of Carl Sargeant to take place on December 1st

The funeral of Carl Sargeant will take place at 12pm on December 1 at St Mark’s Church in Connah’s Quay.

The Alyn and Deeside AM was found dead at is home on November 7, four days after stepping down from the Welsh Government following unspecified allegations made about his personal conduct.

Deputy Leader of Flintshire County Council and longtime friend of Mr Sargeant Cllr Bernie Attridge said the funeral will be the biggest held in the church in his lifetime.

“We are expecting thousands. I’ve had hundreds of messages from people all over Wales and England, wanting to know about booking hotels. Family and friends are not seeing it as a funeral but as a celebration of Carl’s life.”

A minute’s silence was held on Saturday before the Buckley Town v FC Nomads of Connah’s Quay match, Mr Sargeant was President of FC Nomads.

Carl Sargeant’s son Jack issued a statement on behalf of his family last week thanking people for the support they have received since the tragic death of his Dad.

He said;

“My mum Bernie, my sister Lucy and I have been overwhelmed by the support we have received since Dad’s tragic death last Tuesday.

We have had so many messages of support from people who had met Dad once or those who had never met him at all but knew from others what a kind, caring and genuine man he was.”

The Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones has agreed to an independent inquiry into his handling of allegations against Carl Sargeant.