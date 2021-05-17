Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th May 2021

Updated: Mon 17th May

Freelancers working in Wales’ creative sectors can apply for financial support from today

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Freelancers working in Wales’ creative sectors will be able to apply for a further round of financial support from today.

The new round of funding from the Cultural Recovery Fund will mean that freelancers already supported will receive an additional £2,500 to help them through this extended period of reduced activity.

The Freelancer Fund will open for applications at 12 midday today,  Monday 17 May 2021.

The fund supports freelancers who work in the following sectors:

  • The Arts
  • Creative Industries
  • Arts and Heritage
  • Events
  • Culture and Heritage

The fund will also support freelancers who work in events that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic, including those working in weddings and corporate events, but not sport events.

All applications are considered on an individual basis and payment of the grant is at the “absolute discretion” of the Local Authority who administers the fund.

For further information, to check your eligibility and apply visit Business Wales COVID-19 support for business at 12 midday on Monday 17 May 2021.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Queensferry auction company appeals after being told to stop storing cars behind former pub

News

Headteacher ‘hopeful’ Queensferry Primary School can reopen on Wednesday following flooding over the weekend

News

Flintshire headteacher urging parents to be ‘alert for symptoms of Covid’ following new case identified at high school

News

Queensferry Primary School closed due to ”significant flooding”

News

Wales moves to alert level 2 – pubs cafes and restaurants can have people indoors for the first time in 5 months

News

Mold Alun pupils who traveled from Connah’s Quay on school bus last week told to self isolate

News

Welsh Government announce two million vaccine milestone passed

News

A lunchtime Wrexham to Bidston train service is being pulled so driver training can take place

News

Local rural champion calls on Flintshire businesses to enter national business awards

News





Read 383,106 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn