Free Summer Holiday Camps in Flintshire will support children back into sports activity

Aura’s Sports Development team will be delivering Summer Holiday Camps to support and encourage children back into sports activity.

The sessions, which have been developed in partnership with Flintshire County Council’s Education department, are designed to be free, fun and engaging.

Activities will take place in Mold, Shotton, Flint, Mostyn, Deeside and Garden City, with numbers limited to 15 per session.

There will be capacity to run two sessions in most locations, subject to demand.





Bookings can be made through the Theatr Clwyd booking office (see details below) and need to comply with the Government’s track and trace regulations to help ensure safe delivery.

Matt Hayes, Sports Development Manager, said: “We will be able to provide over 30 hours per week of free provision, and the sessions will be modified to adhere to the latest Government, Public Health and Sporting guidance.

The sessions will focus not only on physical development, but on emotional and social development also which we feel to be equally important.

We encourage all parents and carers to book onto one of our sessions, or to seek out opportunities for their children that encourage physical activity and interaction.’’

The Summer Holiday Sports Camps will run until 21 August 2020.

It is anticipated that Sports Development’s popular evening community provision will also resume across the County from early September, subject to the lifting of the Government’s current restrictions.

Further details will be communicated via Aura’s website and social media platforms.

Please follow the below links to make a booking:

There is no need to print off the tickets as you will be able to show your email confirmation on the day.