Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 23rd Jul 2020

Free Summer Holiday Camps in Flintshire will support children back into sports activity

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Aura’s Sports Development team will be delivering Summer Holiday Camps to support and encourage children back into sports activity.

The sessions, which have been developed in partnership with Flintshire County Council’s Education department, are designed to be free, fun and engaging. 

Activities will take place in Mold, Shotton, Flint, Mostyn, Deeside and Garden City, with numbers limited to 15 per session.

There will be capacity to run two sessions in most locations, subject to demand.


Bookings can be made through the Theatr Clwyd booking office (see details below) and need to comply with the Government’s track and trace regulations to help ensure safe delivery.

Matt Hayes, Sports Development Manager, said: “We will be able to provide over 30 hours per week of free provision, and the sessions will be modified to adhere to the latest Government, Public Health and Sporting guidance.

The sessions will focus not only on physical development, but on emotional and social development also which we feel to be equally important.

We encourage all parents and carers to book onto one of our sessions, or to seek out opportunities for their children that encourage physical activity and interaction.’’

The Summer Holiday Sports Camps will run until 21 August 2020.

It is anticipated that Sports Development’s popular evening community provision will also resume across the County from early September, subject to the lifting of the Government’s current restrictions.

Further details will be communicated via Aura’s website and social media platforms. 

Please follow the below links to make a booking:

There is no need to print off the tickets as you will be able to show your email confirmation on the day.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Face coverings mandatory in shops, supermarkets, shopping centres and enclosed transport hubs in England from Friday

News

Police thank community for information following raid on Mold cannabis farm

News

Police name Mold mother of two who died three days after being admitted to hospital

News

Police launch investigation after arson incident destroys two light goods vehicles near Sealand Road

News

Air Ambulance called to reports of a person needing urgent medical attention in Connah’s Quay

News

Flintshire business owner pulls plug on plans to sell alcohol from home address after 80 objections filed

News

Police say raid this morning in Mold is related to drugs and no other ongoing investigation

News

Welsh Premier League Champions Connah’s Quay Nomads reveal latest signing

News

Social Media post warning about dog contracting parvovirus in Wepre Park – local vets say they are unaware of any new cases

News





Read 552,714 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn