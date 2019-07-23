Free summer coding club on offer for young people via wrexham glyndwr university

A free coding club for young people is set to be run by computing experts at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

The Technocamps team at the university will be running the club, for youngsters aged between 11 and 16, for the week beginning Monday August 12.

Hannah Marubbi, Technocamps co-ordinator for Wrexham Glyndwr University, said: “Developing coding skills is a great way for young people to improve their computing prowess. What’s more, it’s great fun too!

“This week-long club will give children the opportunity to learn to think like a computer, design games, solve mysteries and get hands-on with robotics. Participants will be using some of the state of the art equipment the experts in Computer science here at Wrexham Glyndŵr University get to work with every day.

“Throughout the week, they will be given the chance to complete fun challenges using a variety of programming languages and hardware.

“These will include practical trials, both on computers and unplugged, to develop problem solving skills; using Greenfoot, a simple visual programming language based on Java, to create an interactive game; making animations through Scratch, a user-friendly drag-and-drop software commonly used in schools – and building and programming robots to solve real-world problems.

“There is something for everyone throughout the week and there is absolutely no charge to take part – we expect places to be taken up quickly!”

All equipment will be provided and no previous experience necessary. Participants will need to bring their own lunch.

Numbers for the event are limited – so book early to avoid disappointment. To book go to: http://bit.ly/GlyndwrCoding