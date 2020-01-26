Free climate change lecture to be held at Wrexham Glyndwr University

A free lecture looking at both the problems created by climate change – and some of the solutions available to tackle them – is to be held at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

Senior Lecturer David Sprake – who leads the university’s Renewable and Sustainable Engineering programmes – will be giving the lecture, which has been organised alongside the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE).

He said: “I will be talking about the science behind climate change, its possible effects, how we can mitigate climate change – and I will also be offering brief overview of some of the infrastructure which can be used to help tackle a changing climate, such as wind, solar and hydro energy schemes.

“During the lecture, I will also be discussing some of the barriers which are currently holding back action on climate change – and analysing some of the data which sceptics use when they look at issues such as global warming.”

As a lecturer, David works to develop an understanding of the way engineering solutions can be applied to issues such as climate change – and how each could be used to make a difference in the future.

He added: “Engineering can create the solutions to climate change with cleaner energy by building things such as wind turbines, hydro stations, and solar farms – as well as developing other solutions, such as carbon capture and storage.

“Developing these solutions encompasses all kinds of fields – for example, the construction industries can look at how we can make buildings greener and how they can be developed to use less energy – and then there all the other kinds of areas where new technology can fight climate change – such as transport.

“We will look at different ways that these solutions can be applied as the talk progresses.

“We will also consider what options are available for both the UK and the rest of the world to become carbon neutral – and the possible ways such a change could be brought about.”

The free lecture runs from 6.30pm to 8pm on Tuesday, January 28 at Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Plas Coch campus on Mold Road, and tickets can be booked here.

To find out more about Wrexham Glyndwr University’s BEng (hons) in Renewable and Sustainable Engineering, visit the university’s website.