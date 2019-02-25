Four community organisation in Flintshire vying for share of £40,000 seized from criminals

Four Flintshire based community organisations are vying for a share of a £40,000 fund which has been boosted by money confiscated from criminals.

The special fund to help communities in North Wales fight crime has been set up using money seized from villains.

The Your Community, Your Choice Awards are again putting up the Community Fund for local groups.

A total of £40,000 will be up for grabs – with £2,500 apiece for two groups in each county in North Wales and £5,000 apiece for two groups that operate across North Wales.

Voting lines are now open until 15th March 2019 for people across North Wales to choose which local community group they want to support, the four in Flintshire are:

Applicant: Cobra Life CIC

Title: Success for Life

Area: Flintshire

Amount Requested: £2,489.00

Project Outline:

“Through the proper and professional use of martial arts our social mission is to help improve lives in the local community, reduce the number of victims that there are to domestic abuse and crimes of aggression. We also work very closely with the children in the local community through sessions in school and after school to improve their fitness, well-being and life skills to make them less likely to become the victim of bullying or street crime and to help prevent them turning to crime, being “on the streets” and in turn making them better citizens as they grow to be our future adults. Our sessions have been able to improve the essential life skills in children will dramatically increase their likelihood of doing better in school, improving their grades, going onto better things in life and ultimately being better adults and citizens to the country.”

Applicant: Connah’s Quay and District Angling Club

Title: Refurbishment of Wepre Park Fishing Lake

Area: Flintshire

Amount Requested: £2,500.00

Project Outline:

“The club has its main water at Wepre Park in Connahs Quay called the Rosie. Every year at the Rosie the club actively engages with young children to join our “Fish Early Fish for life programme” so that the young people are introduced to the sport of fishing, which one would hope encourages them away from hanging about street corners etc, or away from their computers. The club runs this programme during the school holidays with both the volunteer committee members and bailiffs providing their free time and equipment to deliver this. Up to now this has been very well received by both children and parents, so much that in the future the club will look to engage with schools to see if there is an opportunity to develop this in actual school term. Along with this we also are keen to build up our retirees and disabled membership, including ex-servicemen as fishing is definitely a good way to relax and meet others on the fishing bank. If we are successful with our application to you the money will be used to refurbish / replace items or as part match funding for the bigger projects such as , peg renewal, or airation system.”

Applicant: Pen-y-Lan Community Project

Title: Pen-y-Lan Community Project Connah’s Quay

Area: Flintshire

Amount Requested: £2,500.00

Project Outline:

“We are looking to engage young volunteers in our area to bring them new skills and turn young people away from criminal activities, and also help with rehabilitation to help them avoid becoming involved in the drug-gang arena. Already we have seen success with several young people involved in our project. Some of our young people have been volunteering with our garden project every Tuesday and we would like to use some of this funding to purchase new equipment to develop this further. We are planning to involve local children on a continuous basis to increase their awareness of healthy living. In addition to work with young people we also support vulnerable adults with learning difficulties, helping them with housing or financial problems and signposting them to the relevant agencies.”

Applicant: RainbowBiz CIC

Title: Drop-in Groups

Area: Flintshire

Amount Requested: £2,500.00

Project Outline:

“RainbowBiz would like to provide a safe environment within which we can provide activities to support isolated, vulnerable adults in partnership with the local Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team based in Mold. We would run weekly two-hour adult sessions each Thursday where they can take part in a variety of activities including arts, mixed-media, jewellery making, quizzes and raising awareness of crime and anti-social behaviour issues affecting our clients and helping to educate them about how to report crime whilst staying safe. We also intend to hold regular internet safety sessions highlighting the importance of staying safe on-line and safe use of the internet and social-media. Funding would also enable us to set up young people’s groups for those aged 13 to 19. These would run Wednesday weekly and include activity sessions on staying safe promoting self-confidence and community cohesion with a view to reduce crime and ant-social behaviour. These sessions would work closely with Flintshire Sorted youth support network who would look at drug and alcohol awareness to ensure the young people we are aiming to work with are kept safe. RainbowBiz offers a safe space for marginalised groups young people and adults within the LGBT community we are committed to promoting equality and diversity and also to increase the confidence of our members to report hate crime issues they may be victim to.”

