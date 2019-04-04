News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Four men from Wrexham and Ellesmere Port arrested on Old Aston Hill have been remanded in custody

Published: Thursday, Apr 4th, 2019
Four men who were arrested in Deeside on Tuesday have been remanded in custody by Mold Magistrates today.

Thomas Berry, Michael Doran, and Patrick Doran from Wrexham and Adam Purcell from Ellesmere Port have been remanded in custody charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Purcell was also charged with driving offences.

The men were arrested following alleged burglaries in Northop Hall and Hawarden.

Police said one of its officers was injured and a female officer’s patrol car was damaged during the arrest of the suspects.

Eyewitnesses saw police pursuing a silver Audi on Tuesday afternoon, one person told us the A4 estate was “doing about 90mph on the road by the kennels” in Ewloe.

The Audi was stopped by police on Old Aston Hill Road, a photograph sent to Deeside.com (above) shows the badly damaged Audi with its windows smashed.

[Damaged police patrol car on Old Aston Hill]

John Butler who lives nearby said he saw a “police car ramming incident on Old Aston Hill.”

A large number of police vehicles and officers were seen around the Higher Shotton area and Old Aston Hill area following the pursuit on Tuesday.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was spotted circling over the Aston Park area at around 2.45pm, it remained in the air for over 45 minutes.

Following the arrests North Wales Police Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said:

“Fantastic work, bravery and a real team effort last night to arrest burglary suspects even when confronted with violence by response and traffic officers. Great job by all and a brilliant outcome.”

 

