Former Territorial Army building on Connah’s Quay High Street to be converted into housing

A former Royal Welch Fusilier Territorial Army building on Connah’s Quay High Street is to be converted into housing after planners gave a proposed development the go-ahead.

Broadstone Property Limited, a St.Albans based developer bought the property for £145,000 and have submitted plans to create seven three bed houses along with four flats within the existing building.

According to documents submitted to planners the building was constructed in 1936 by the Territorial Army and was home to the Royal Welch Fusiliers 5th (Flintshire) Territorial Army.

The building had been on the market for some time having been vacant for a number years, it has fallen into a state of disrepair say the developers.

The former army building is separated into two distinct elements, the two storey building which fronts the High Street and the hall at the rear.

The existing buildings, which documents describe as “a nice example of 1930’s Architecture” will undergo mainly alterations.

The single storey portion external to the main hall at the rear is to be demolished to make room for external garden space.

The front building is being internally refurbished while the hall at the rear will undergo extensive alterations to provide doors and windows at the correct levels for the seven houses.

The development has been designed to be in keeping with the original building and the main entrance to the front building will be retained.

At the rear of the hall the existing carpark will be re-configured to provide 11 car parking spaces and a children’s play area.

It’s not known when work will begin.