Former solicitors’ office in Holywell could have apartments created above it under new plans

A former solicitors’ office in Flintshire could have apartments created above it under new proposals.

An application has been put forward in respect of two adjoining buildings on Holywell’s High Street, which were previously home to Clement Jones Solicitors.

More recently it hosted the Artisans arts and craft shop, which was run by a social enterprise to provide work opportunities for people with mental health and learning disabilities.

Regency Alliance Ltd, which owns the properties, said the ground floor units would be upgraded for use as either individual or separate shops.





The scheme would also see the upper floor offices converted into two self-contained apartments.

An agent acting on behalf of the company said steps would be taken to protect the history of the buildings, which date back to the mid-19th century.

In documents submitted to Flintshire Council, town planner Peter Jones Hughes said: “The works mainly involve a series of internal adaptations together with the installation of one new shop front that will incorporate a separate access to the upper floor flat.

“The upper floors of both properties have been in use as office accommodation for many years but have now become vacant.

“The existing ground floor units are vacant but have been used in the past for office uses that are suited to this town centre location.

“The entire property was previously used by Clement Jones Solicitors for this purpose.”

He added: “With the exception of the installation of a new shop front on unit number 49 High Street, and a small number of other minor changes, the external appearance of these buildings will be little changed as a result of these proposals.

“The upper floor elevations will remain the same and the existing 19th century sash windows on the south High Street elevation will remain in place.”

The agent said he had spoken with with the local authority’s conservation officer, who confirmed by email that the proposals were acceptable in principle.

Mr Jones Hughes said his advice that existing key historic features of the building should retained had been taken into account.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website, with planners expected to make a decision at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).