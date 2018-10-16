Former North Wales children’s home resident jailed for abuse in the 1970s

A 64-year-old man has been given a three-and-a-half year prison sentence for sexual offences against a child committed more than 40 years ago.

Graham Stridgeon, now known as Tony Gordon (pictured above), from Fleetwood, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and one count of buggery on 10 September 2018 at Mold Crown Court.

This followed an investigation by the National Crime Agency into historic child abuse at children’s homes in North Wales.

Stridgeon and his victim were residents at the Bryn Alyn children’s home in Wrexham at the time of the offences.

The abuse took place at the home between June 1973 and December 1974. Stridgeon was several years older than his victim.

He was sentenced to three years and six months in jail today.

NCA investigating officer Andy Sandham said:

“Stridgeon picked on boys who were younger and more vulnerable, pretending he was going to help them.



“The victim has been incredibly brave coming forward all these years later and retelling the abuse he was subjected to.



“Stridgeon probably thought he’d got away with his crimes, but he, and others who committed crimes against children all those years ago, have been brought to justice and I hope their victims can take some comfort in that.”



Operation Pallial, the independent NCA investigation into allegations of past abuse in the care system in North Wales, began in November 2012 at the request of Mark Polin, who was the Chief Constable of North Wales Police.

Stridgeon is the 12th person to be convicted under Operation Pallial. There are 4 further trials under Operation Pallial some scheduled for next year.