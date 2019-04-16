Former health nurse struck from register following conviction for attack involving CS spray and kitchen knife

A former mental health nurse has been struck from the register for her part in a break-in and attack on her ex-partner involving a kitchen knife and CS gas.

Sherrine Williams from Buckley was jailed for six years in July 2018 for aggravated burglary and GBH against Martin Kermode, with whom she was involved in an ‘on-off’ relationship.

Along with George Rogers from Mynydd Isa, she crept into his home in the early hours of the morning and left him with cuts to his stomach, arm and thigh.

A fitness to practice hearing was held to discuss the former Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board employee’s conviction last week.

During proceedings at the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s headquarters in London, members described it as an ‘extremely serious’ case.

Outlining the background, they said: “It is alleged that Mrs Williams forced entry into her ex-partner’s house during the early hours of the morning on 12 May 2018 with the intention of retrieving a debt she believed that she was owed.

“It is alleged that Mrs Williams was in possession of CS Spray and her male accomplice was in possession of a knife at the time of the incident.

“Upon being accosted by Mrs Williams’ ex-partner, an altercation ensued in which her ex-partner was stabbed and hospitalised with multiple superficial stab wounds, although his injuries were not fatal.”

Mrs Williams was convicted and sentenced at Mold Crown Court, where Judge David Hale said it was ‘very surprising’ for someone of previous good character to be involved in such a serious incident.

The panel received submissions from a representative acting on her behalf.

He said Mrs Williams, who is currently being held at HM Prison in Wakefield, admitted her guilt at the first opportunity and acknowledged the ‘outrageousness’ of her actions.

He said: “Sherrine’s actions that night was both reckless and nonsensical.

“She had not thought them though, merely returning home to her house a quarter of a mile down the road, where the police found her.

“Sherrine is unreservedly apologetic to the victim, to her family, and to her work colleagues and profession, and recognises she has let everyone down.”

The representative said he believed difficult circumstances surrounding her health and finances had led to her offences.

However, panel members said they had received no direct reflection from

Mrs Williams herself, so could not assess her level of insight.

They said allowing her to continue practising would undermine public confidence in the nursing profession

Setting out their decision, they said: “The panel considered there

to be a strong public interest in finding Mrs Williams’ fitness to practise impaired.

“The panel did not consider there to be any mitigating factors.

“The panel noted that whilst Mrs Williams’ conviction is in relation to a single incident, it considered it to be of the utmost seriousness.

“It determined that Mrs Williams’ conviction could not be regarded as ‘trivial’ and instead, was a significant departure from the standards expected of a registered nurse.

“Balancing all of these factors and after taking into account all the evidence before it, the panel determined that the appropriate and proportionate sanction is that of a striking-off order.”

An 18-month suspension will initially be imposed against Mrs Williams to allow for the possibility of an appeal.

If no appeal is entered, then the interim order will be replaced by a striking-off order 28 days after she has been sent notice of the decision.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).