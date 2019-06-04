News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Former Hawarden High School pupil Ryan Hedges agrees three deal with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen

Published: Tuesday, Jun 4th, 2019
Share:

Former Hawarden High School pupil Ryan Hedges is set to move to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC .

Ryan, who started his career as an Everton youth played for Flint Town United and has had loan spells with Swansea, Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Yeovil Town before moving to Sky Bet League One side Barnsley.

The 23-year-old midfielder – who can also play up front – has agreed a pre-contract and will officially join Aberdeen on a three -year deal on the 1st of July.

He played 31 matches last season including a man of the match performance for the Wales International team in a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago at the Racecourse ground in Wrexham back in March.

Ryan Hedges image

[Picture: afc.co.uk]

The season ended for Barnsley with promotion back to the English Championship- the Oakwell side having finished in second place, three points behind Luton Town.

Ryan has recently been with the Wales squad at their training camp in Portugal under the guidance of former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs.

He becomes manager Derek McInnes’ first signing of the summer and commenting on his decision to move north, Ryan said: “I am quite close with Danny Ward who came here, and he didn’t have a bad word to say. He said if this move ever came about I should take it with both hands- and I’m here!”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

M4 decision welcomed by group campaigning against the Red Route on Deeside

Plans for a new £5 million fire station in Chester given go ahead by councillors

Saltney man caught dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Chester city centre jailed for more than six years.

Nearly two weeks since Penyffordd pensioner Colin Purton went missing

Call for Flintshire residents to share Second World War memorabilia

Police thank public after tip off leads to arrest of sex offender on run in North Wales

Plans to extend centre which offers drug and alcohol support in Shotton given green light

Fire Service highlight importance of sprinklers following fire at Connah’s Quay High School today

Man who groomed and raped a teenage girl given 20 year jail sentence at Chester Crown Court


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn