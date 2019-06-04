Former Hawarden High School pupil Ryan Hedges agrees three deal with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen

Ryan, who started his career as an Everton youth played for Flint Town United and has had loan spells with Swansea, Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Yeovil Town before moving to Sky Bet League One side Barnsley.

The 23-year-old midfielder – who can also play up front – has agreed a pre-contract and will officially join Aberdeen on a three -year deal on the 1st of July.

He played 31 matches last season including a man of the match performance for the Wales International team in a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago at the Racecourse ground in Wrexham back in March.

[Picture: afc.co.uk]

The season ended for Barnsley with promotion back to the English Championship- the Oakwell side having finished in second place, three points behind Luton Town.

Ryan has recently been with the Wales squad at their training camp in Portugal under the guidance of former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs.

He becomes manager Derek McInnes’ first signing of the summer and commenting on his decision to move north, Ryan said: “I am quite close with Danny Ward who came here, and he didn’t have a bad word to say. He said if this move ever came about I should take it with both hands- and I’m here!”