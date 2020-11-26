Football season set to get under way for Flintshire clubs as Cymru Leagues granted elite status

Welsh footballs’ tier 2 leagues have been granted ‘elite status’ by Sport Wales, meaning that their 2020/21 season can finally get underway.

It’s good news for Flintshire’s three Cymru North teams, Airbus Broughton FC, Buckley Town and Holywell Town who haven’t played a competitive match since March.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it has been working alongside Welsh Government and Sport Wales to produce a return to play plan for the leagues.

“FAW National Leagues Board will convene next week to determine an approved format and start date for the 2020/21 season in the Cymru North and Cymru South.





The leagues will follow the approved FAW Tier 2 Return to Play Regulations in order to safely manage the return of football.” An FAW spokesperson said.

“All 32 clubs have recently undergone site visits with FAW representatives to ensure that the stadiums are compliant with social distancing measures.

“As part of the Return to Play Regulations, all players, technical staff, club officials, match officials and administrators who will require access to the red zone of the stadium, will have to undergo daily medical assessments and a temperature test upon arrival at the stadium.”

“The FAW welcomes the cooperation of all 32 clubs and the new measures in place have helped to ensure that football at Tier 2 level will be able to start again in the near future.”

“The Association is committed to doing all it can to support the potential return of Tier 3 Men’s, which is eligible to be given ‘elite status’ by Sport Wales. The Association will also continue its discussions with Welsh Government to find a way forward for Tier 4 Men’s & Tier 2 Women’s and below.”

“The FAW is fully aware of the frustration felt throughout the Welsh Football Family for those leagues that are currently unable to return, but it is important to recognise that the Association is not responsible for the national COVID-19 policies and guidelines.” The FAW said.

[Photo: https://buckleytownfootballclub.co.uk/]