New store alert at Broughton 📣

For those of you amongst us who like a bit of ‘Glorious Gangsta’ or ‘Kings Will Dream’ (never heard of them!) or the classics like Nike, Adidas (no Bukta sadly! Google it) there’s a new store opening at Flintshire’s favourite shopping park next week.

Here’s what the press release says:

Leading UK streetwear and sportswear retailer Footasylum is gearing up to open at Broughton next week, adding to the Flintshire retail centre’s growing list of high street brands.

Located next to Boots, Footasylum will be home to top sportswear brands such as Nike, Adidas, Vans and Puma, as well as showcasing up and coming lines from Gym King, Kings Will Dream and Glorious Gangsta.

The new store opens its doors on Wednesday 22nd November and will celebrate the occasion officially on Friday 24th November with live music and a host of brilliant Black Friday deals.

The opening will bring 50 new jobs to the local area and follows a long line of new arrivals at Broughton this year, including JD Sports and The Body Shop.

Jon Picken, Footasylum’s senior area operations manager, said: “This is an exciting time for Footasylum as we expand across the UK, and our new store opening at Broughton is another vital addition to our portfolio.

“Local shoppers are going to be able to get their hands on some of the world’s leading brands – we can’t wait to see the response the store gets.”

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton, added: “Footasylum will give our shoppers even more choice when it comes to streetwear and sportswear – I’m sure we’ll have quite the queue of people wanting a first glimpse.

“The store will add to Broughton’s impressive list of big brands and shows our dedication to providing the best shopping experience possible.”

To coincide with the launch, Broughton will be giving away two £50 Footasylum vouchers to two lucky winners on its website and Facebook page.

The store is open from 9am – 8pm on weekdays, 9am – 7pm on Saturdays and 11am – 5pm on a Sunday.