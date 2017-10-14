Flying the flag for the UK – Flintshire’s Ethan Davis all set for World ‘Skills Olympics’ in Abu Dhabi

34 of the UK’s most talented apprentices, young women and men from Wales, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will begin competing on Sunday at WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017, the ‘Skills Olympics’.

The 44th WorldSkills competition held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will see skills represented ranging from Aircraft Maintenance and Mechanical Engineering through to Restaurant Service and Cyber Security.

For 21-year-old Ethan Davies, from Mynydd Isa, his colleagues at Electroimpact in Hawarden have been helping him get used to the time difference he will face in Abu Dhabi with 5am wake up calls.

Computer Numerical Control machinist, Ethan, will compete against students, apprentices and employees from across the globe to hopefully be named the best in the world.

As the United Arab Emirates is four hours ahead of the UK, the whole team at the Deeside-based aerospace manufacturer, decided to support the talented youngster and change their shift pattern, which they hope will give him the edge against his opposition.

Held every two years, WorldSkills International sees more than one thousand young people, aged 18 to 25, come together from seventy-seven countries to compete for medals in fifty-one skill competitions, including Ethan’s skill CNC Milling, Restaurant Service, Web Design and Aeronautical Engineering.

Ethan said: “Everyone has been so supportive! I was worrying about the time difference as it’s such a full on few days of competing, I didn’t want to be suffering from jet lag and not performing my best.

“I can’t believe the team got up for me. Lots of them live a few miles away and have a lengthy hair regime in the morning and to think they’re all making that sacrifice is really touching.

My former college, Coleg Cambria, is also supporting me and has bought a state-of-the-art milling machine, the same one I’ll be using at the competition, especially for me to practice on.

I’ve said to the college I’ll come back and provide workshops for the students after the competition as a thank you because they’ve invested so much time and money into my development – it’s the least I can do.

I’m really focused. I said to my family I prefer them not to fly out as I think that will be too much of a distraction, so they’ll be at home watching the events on Twitter.

Airbus workers Joseph Massey, 23 also a Coleg Cambria work based student is in Abu Dhabi alongside Ethan.

David Jones OBE DL, Chief Executive Coleg Cambria said:

“We are delighted that Ethan and Joe have been chosen to represent the UK in Abu Dhabi at the Worldskills final. It’s an unique opportunity for them celebrate their excellence and share knowledge alongside the world’s most talented young people.

Many thanks to the staff at Cambria and their employers who have supported, encouraged and challenged them to achieve this wonderful feat.”