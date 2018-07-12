Flintshire woman jailed for 20 weeks after being caught drink driving whilst disqualified

A Flintshire woman has been jailed for 20 weeks after being caught drink driving whilst disqualified.

31-year-old Hayley Oldfield from Bagillt was stopped by an officer from the Roads Policing Unit on the A548 near Mostyn shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, July 10.

She attempted to switch seats with the passenger but was spotted by the eagle-eyed officer.

She was arrested after failing the roadside breath test and was taken into police custody where she was later charged. Her vehicle was also seized.

Hayley Oldfield appeared before Wrexham Magistrates Court yesterday, Wednesday, July 11 – charged with drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

She was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison and further disqualified for 51 months.

PC Liam Ho of the Roads Policing Unit said:

“Driving under the influence is a crime with the potential of causing serious injury or death. We are committed to making the roads safer and have a robust strategy around enforcing the ‘Fatal 5’ offences which includes drink driving. “I welcome the sentence given and hope it sends a strong message to anyone who considers drink driving to be acceptable.”

The Summer Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign continues and anybody who may have concerns about people driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs are urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 or via the live web chat.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.