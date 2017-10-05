Flintshire Trading Standards warning over bogus HMRC phone calls

Flintshire Trading Standards have issued a warning about bogus HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) messages being left on answerphones.

The messages purporting to be from the HMRC advise householders government tax collectors are building a fraud case against them.

The message urges them to call back immediately, the telephone number associated with this scam appears to be 0121 284 0625 say trading standards officers.

A spokesperson for Flintshire Trading Standards said:

“The scammers use many different telephone numbers and often change their identity, so you may be contacted by these scammers under a different number.

The HMRC have advised that they do not leave such messages on people’s answerphones.”

If you are contacted by a stranger in any way, telephone, e-mail or post or on social media, and you believe it is a scam you can report it to Trading Standards using telephone number 03454 040506.