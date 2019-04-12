Flintshire students have their say on how Wales moves forward with devolution

Students have had their say on the Wales they want to shape in a Democracy in Action event.

Hannah Blythyn, AM for Delyn, met with learners from Alun School, Mold, Flint High School, Ysgol Maes Hyfryd and Argoed High School to discuss the issues they feel will shape the next 20 years of devolution in Wales and their own personal priorities.

The event, held at Alun School, Mold, was the first in a series of public engagement events set up by Hannah Blythyn AM to coincide with the 20th anniversary of devolution in Wales next month.

20:20 Your Voice Your Vision will allow residents of all ages to contribute in the discussion on Wales should move forward with devolution and the impact of devolved government since the Assembly was formed in 1999.

The pupils were given an overview of the role of the Senedd and their Assembly Members by the National Assembly for Wales Outreach Team, before identifying the subjects they felt were most important moving forward.

Learners cited matters such as the environment, life skills and mental health as some of the key issues for their communities.

Hannah Blythyn AM said: “The views of our young people are important to our democracy and it was good to welcome representatives from schools across the constituency to take part in the discussion.

“This was a really successful event and something I’m keen to establish annually to ensure young people continue to have their say in how our country moves forward.

“It is a privilege to be their voice in the Assembly and I’m looking forward to taking their ideas and visions forward and working with them to put them into action.”

The Democracy in Action session was an opportunity for students to meet with Tommy Comber, Delyn’s first ever representative in the Welsh Youth Parliament and learn more about his role.

Tommy said: “The event was a real success and we received some great feedback from the young people to take back to the Welsh Youth Parliament.”