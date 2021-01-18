Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 18th Jan 2021

Flintshire ‘Step’tacular’ challenge will help raise money for Welsh Air Ambulance

The team behind a health studio based in Connah’s Quay are running a fundraising challenge on the weekend of 30-31 January.

JS-PT offers personal training to people looking for an alternative to the gym and employs transformation coaches to help with the needs of specific clientele.

The studio will be revolving the challenge, titled ‘Flintshire ‘Step’tacular’, around taking steps and encourages people to take part, even if the amount of steps are as little as 100 or as large as 10,000 on the day.

Jack Sullivan, the owner of JS-PT, said: “We came up with the idea of a team meeting as one of our goals for the business this year, as always, is fundraising. We were planning on giving this the back seat until we could go back into the studio, but thought: ‘why not?’


“We want as many people from Flintshire to take part as possible to help. Over the weekend of 30-31, we want you to track your steps when you go for a walk and send the total from the weekend to us, obviously keeping within the rules on getting out and about.”

The team, made up of Jack, Kate, Liz and Sharon, will be taking part as well as all of their clients to raise money for the Welsh Air Ambulance who they have fundraised for before.

The challenge will also see someone win a prize from the studio if they send a picture through to JS-PT via Facebook or email with the picture and the total steps counted.

A particular hashtag will also be used in #JSPT30JAN to share progress across social media such as Facebook and Instagram.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit the link here – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JSPT-healthstudio

For more info on the challenge, follow both Facebook pages, https://www.facebook.com/JSPT.MOLD and https://www.facebook.com/JSPT.Health.studio.



