Flintshire Social worker accused of sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages

A Social worker is due to appear before a tribunal after being accused of sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages.

Graham James Murphy is said to have sent a number of unsuitable messages complimenting a person identified only as ‘service user A’ on their appearance while working on behalf of Flintshire Council.

The Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service said the messages were sent from Mr Murphy’s personal mobile phone between June and September 2016 and had no work-related purpose.

It is also alleged that he failed to complete a number of parenting, pre-birth and risk assessments, as well as missing several key meetings.

One of the messages read: “I should be able to tell you that you look (word redacted) on your profile picture. People wouldn’t get that I’m being nice and just think it’s inappropriate.”

Meanwhile, he sent another which said: “Without being inappropriate it’s a very nice pic of you.”

Another said: “Now you know I can’t say that but it’s a good compliment.”

In total he is said to have missed 13 meetings, including four relating to one individual alone.

He also failed to complete 10 assessments, including six risk assessments.

The tribunal service said: “The (alleged) matters described in paragraphs one to 10 constitute misconduct and/or lack of competence.

“By reason of that misconduct and/or lack of competence your fitness to practise is impaired.”

Flintshire Council said it did not comment on individual cases, but added Mr Murphy was not directly employed by the authority.

In a statement, the council said: “As part of its safeguarding responsibilities, the council, upon receipt of allegations, made a referral to the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS).

“The HCPTS is the appropriate route for investigating any allegations which may be considered misconduct and/or lack of competence.

“It would be inappropriate for the council to comment any further, given the case is listed for a final hearing.”

Mr Murphy is set to appear before a conduct and competence committee in London for a final hearing on Monday, July 23.

If his fitness to practice is proved to be impaired, he could face being struck from the register or receiving a suspension.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.